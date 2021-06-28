Juárez neighborhoods undergo flooding

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The heavy rain sweeping the borderland area is also causing flooding in several Juárez neighborhoods.

The director of the Civil Protection Division is reporting 35 liters of water per square meter that has impacted streets and houses.

Officials with the division are worried that continued rains could cause some of the homes that are built on the hillsides to wash out.

Juárez police shut down the Viaducto Diaz Ordaz last night due to the amount of water on the roadway.

Arroyos in several colonias are also taking in large amounts of rain and flooding which is causing dangerous road conditions.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Pasoan builds train town model of El Paso

‘Harris didn’t even go to the actual border’: Cornyn tweets ahead of HHS Secretary visit to El Paso

Thunderstorm preparation

Serious injuries reported in Northeast crash

City to start limited re-opening of senior centers in July

People and Pet Wellness Clinic

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
Weather_Header