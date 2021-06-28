Juárez neighborhoods undergo flooding

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The heavy rain sweeping the borderland area is also causing flooding in several Juárez neighborhoods.

The director of the Civil Protection Division is reporting 35 liters of water per square meter that has impacted streets and houses.



Officials with the division are worried that continued rains could cause some of the homes that are built on the hillsides to wash out.



Juárez police shut down the Viaducto Diaz Ordaz last night due to the amount of water on the roadway.



Arroyos in several colonias are also taking in large amounts of rain and flooding which is causing dangerous road conditions.



