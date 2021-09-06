Juarez murders increasing following weekend investigations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ciudad Juarez investigators found the body of a man who appeared to be tortured in South Juarez at the Colonia Sierra Vista.

According to police, the body was discovered on the passenger side of an abandoned vehicle. The man had both arms and legs tied, which investigators said is a clear indication of torture.

The vehicle was identified as a gray Nissan Sentra.

The latest number of murder victims reported in Juarez this month has risen to 25.

Meanwhile, several shots were heard in Downtown Juarez near the monument over the weekend. A KTSM crew in Juarez said people walking in the area were horrified after shots rang out and a man was seen running, trying to escape attackers.

Bullets appeared to hit the man, killing him. Authorities have not identified the victim at this time but suspect he was around 18-years-old.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.