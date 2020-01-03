Juarez man given 20 years in prison for extorting a relative

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Through the probative flow provided by the District Attorney of the Northern Zone, a man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the crime of aggravated extortion in Juarez.

Officials learned that last December Ezequiel Ramires Alonso threatened to kill a relative after demanding money that he later collected in the parking lot of a mall.

On Dec. 18 and 19, 2019, Alonso made intimidating phone calls to the victim asking him to give him 100,000 pesos in exchange for not harming him.

It was thanks to the confidence of the affected party that he presented the corresponding complaint before agents of the Public Ministry, where the State Investigation Agency then implemented an undercover operation to capture the extortionist.

Alonso was in the victims’ car collecting 14,450 pesos and 220 dollars when he was arrested at the intersection of Vicente Guerrero and Tecnológico.

A Control Judge, in an abbreviated trial, declared Ramírez Alonso guilty after the legal arguments presented.