EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mouth coverings will no longer be mandatory in Juarez in open spaces beginning tomorrow. The Secretary of health of the state of Chihuahua Felipe Sandoval announced that this mandate applies to the entire state.

However, mouth coverings are required in closed areas like restaurants, bars, and party halls.

——————-

A body was located in the colonia Panfilo Nátera, this was reported to the police by neighbors of the area.

According to authorities, the body was found inside of an ixtle bag near the Camino Real Road. Police investigates the cause of death

————–

The Mexican government announced today an economic plan to help Mexican families with the burden of the continuous rise of food prices. Specific products like rice, lime, onion, beef and milk and other won’t see a price increase in the upcoming months.

