EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The body of a 17year-old girl was found inside a house in south Juarez in the neighborhood Manuel J. Clouthier. She has been identified as Jessenia Cisneros Robles.

According to Juarez’ police, neighbors of the house reported a fire in the house. When firefighters put out the blaze, they discovered the nude body with burns in 40 percent of her skin. A preliminary investigation indicates she died of blunt-force trauma.

The crimes against women unit of the state of Chihuahua has taken over the investigation where 3 people under examination, but their responsibility has not been determined.

This is a developing story. We will update with more details.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.