EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The proposed date by the Biden administration for the end of Title 42 is almost 1 month away. It prevented asylum seekers from staying in the US.

In Ciudad Juarez, the concern increases due to the number of migrants who could be making their way to the border in the coming weeks.

According to Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, Juarez’ mayor, the shelters in the city are at 80% capacity. However, there is a proposal that could be part of the agreements made by Maru Campos, the Governor of the State of Chihuahua with Texas’ Governor, Greg Abbott.

This plan would be about finding a way to contain the migrants from entering the state of Chihuahua in the first place.

On the other hand, if a substantial number of migrants reach the border, the regional industry could potentially employ them, since it has a deficit of about 17,000 workers.

———-

Residents of the Parajes del Sur neighborhood alerted the Juarez police of odors coming out of a trunk of a 2021 Hyundai Sonata.

When the police arrived, they discovered the body of a man with his hands and feet tied and his eyes and mouth duct-taped.

This is the 50th murder of the month.

———–

A report of a buried human body was made by the residents of the “Kilómetro 29” neighborhood in South Juarez.

When the forensic unit arrived, the remains were exhumed. The person was wearing blue jeans but at this moment there is no information if the victim was a male or female.



