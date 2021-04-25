Juarez bars remain closed, restaurants to operate at limited capacity

Pedestrians walk to El Paso, Texas, as they cross the Paso del Norte International Bridge, from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KTSM) — As we’ve reported the Chihuahua state Health Secretary Eduardo Fernandez said Juarez was to shutdown this weekend.

The State of Chihuahua Mexico is now moving to orange allowing restaurants to operate at limited capacity, but bars must remain closed.

Restaurants can only operate at 30 percent capacity inside and 50 percent outside and must close at 11 p.m. on weekends and on weekdays Monday through Thursdays at 10 p.m.

Party venues can still operate but with only 30 percent capacity and no food or alcohol can be served.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.