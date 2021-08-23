Joint funeral set for mother and son killed in arson fire

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Joint services have been set for the mother and son who died in a house fire in West El Paso that was intentionally set by the pair’s family member.

Florence Annette Mills, who died Aug. 4, will have joint services with her son Paul Mills, who died on July 22, on Thursday and Friday. According to her obituary, a viewing will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday at Sunset Funeral Home West, 480 N. Resler Dr. The joint funeral services will be held at 10:15 a.m. Friday at Coronado Baptist Church, 501 Thunderbird Dr.

Philip Daniel Mills was initially charged with capital murder in the death of his brother, Paul, after allegedly setting fire to their home located at 6001 Fandango on July 22. On Monday, the El Paso Police Department said he was charged with capital murder following the passing of his mother, 82-year-old Florence Annette Mills, on Aug. 4. His bond is set at $2.5 million.

On Monday, a spokesman with the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office told KTSM 9 News “no comment” on whether additional charges would be brought against Mills.

According to court documents, Philip Mills said he set the home on fire because he was upset with his brother and mother because they did not follow the Bible. The document stated Mills intentionally broke a television in the living room and threatened to burn the house down.

