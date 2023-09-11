EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Johnny Cash- The official concert experience of the “Man in Black” at The Plaza Theatre on November 14, 2023, in a way that audiences haven’t seen or heard before.

With video of Johnny from episodes of The Johnny Cash TV Show projected on a screen above the stage, a live band and singers will accompany him in perfect sync. This concert experience will showcase iconic performances from the TV show and highlight the spirit of the legend by revisiting some of his memorable words and anecdotes.

Cash will perform some of his biggest hits, including “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Ring of Fire,” and “I Walk the Line,” and share stories of people he met along the way whose causes he championed – the working man from all walks of life. Plus, onstage, male and female singers will split vocal duties, performing their takes on Cash hits.

Visit El Paso Live for more information.

Johnny Cash – The Official Concert Experience – El Paso Live

Johnny Cash – The Official Concert Experience – El Paso Live

Johnny Cash – The Official Concert Experience – El Paso Live

Johnny Cash – The Official Concert Experience – El Paso Live

Johnny Cash – The Official Concert Experience – El Paso Live

Johnny Cash – The Official Concert Experience – El Paso Live

The show will also feature on-screen narration by Cash’s only son, John Carter Cash. “My father’s music has resonated deeply with fans worldwide, and we’re looking forward to bringing this music experience to cities across North America,” says Cash. “I will help narrate the evening and share some intimate stories from my father’s personal life and career in music.”

Johnny Cash is one of the most important, influential, and respected artists in the history of recorded music. His impact on our culture continues from the monumental live prison albums to his extraordinary series of commentaries on the American spirit and human condition to a mesmerizing canon of gospel recordings to his remarkable and unprecedented late-life artistic triumphs of will and wisdom.