John Ceballos, community leader, President of Benavidez-Patterson 82nd Airborne Chapter dies

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — John Ceballos, well-known for his work in the community and with the region’s veterans via the Benavidez-Patterson 82nd Airborne Chapter, has died.

According to friends, Ceballos passed away this week after a brief illness.

Ceballos attended Austin High School, before joining the Army in 1967. He taught at UTEP and received his Master’s Degree in Kinesiology & Sports Studies at UTEP, as well.

Ceballos was also working on a book, documenting the stories of the local veterans within the Benavidez-Patterson chapter.

Funeral services are pending.

This is a developing story, we well have updates as warranted.

