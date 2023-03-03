EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Independent School district police in coordination with El Paso Police department are investigating a situation that placed Jefferson High School on lockdown.

EPISD released the following statement: “Can confirm that, out of an abundance of caution, Jefferson/Silva entered a lockdown protocol a little before 9:15 a.m. today while El Paso ISD Police and El Paso Police Department officers investigate a situation on the campus. The campus is currently in a hold protocol. Students and staff are currently safe. We ask that parents do not go to the campus at this time. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.”

Jefferson High School. Photo: Miguel Paredes – KTSM Jefferson High School. Photo: Miguel Paredes – KTSM

KTSM is investigating to bring updated information in this incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as we learn more.