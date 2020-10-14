Jay J. Armes estate sale postponed due to COVID-19

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Jay J. Armes’ planned estate sale has been postponed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in El Paso.

The estate sale was set to take place at Armes’ home on North Loop from Friday through Sunday.

In addition to his 13,387-square-foot home, Armes is selling his estate, which includes memorabilia from his 50-plus years as a private investigator.

Some of the items that will be for sale include Armes’ 1962 Shadow Rolls-Royce, as well as his bulletproof limo and many custom suits.

Many have speculated on why Armes was selling his estate, but he told KTSM 9 News in September that the home is simply too big for him and his wife, as his children are grown and no longer live there.

A new estate sale date has not yet been set.

