SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTSM) – Former El Paso County District Attorney Jaime Esparza was sworn in late Friday afternoon as the United States Attorney for the Western District of Texas.

Chief U.S. District Judge Alia Moses administered the oath of office to Esparza at the federal courthouse in San Antonio

“It is with great honor that I accept this appointment to serve

as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas. I’ve been proud to dedicate the past four decades of my life to justice within the state of Texas and will continue

to ensure we hold accountable those who seek to harm

vulnerable victims and obstruct the American way of life.” Jaime Esparza

As KTSM previously reported, President Joe Biden nominated Esparza as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas in October.

U.S. Attorney Esparza served as the District Attorney for the 34th Judicial District of Texas from 1993 to 2020. He is credited with creating the award-winning Domestic Violence 24-hour Project, bringing more focus and support to victims of domestic abuse. He also introduced the District Attorney Information Management System, reducing arrests by 20 percent and saving millions of dollars for El Paso Country. In 2005, U.S. Attorney Esparza was named Prosecutor of the Year by the State Bar of Texas and in 2015 he received the National Mothers Against Drunk Driving President’s Award for Outstanding Criminal Justice Prosecutor.

As U.S. Attorney, Esparza is the chief federal law enforcement officer in the Western District of Texas. He is responsible for prosecuting violations of federal law and representing the federal government in civil litigation where the United States is a party.