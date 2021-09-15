Investigation underway for structure fire in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Fire Department is investigating what caused a structure fire that happened at a vacant building late Tuesday evening.

Las Cruces firefighters were dispatched to the structure fire at 1400 S. Valley Dr. shortly before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14. Crews found smoke and flames dispersing from the empty building.
 
Within minutes, firefighters knocked down the flames and had the fire under control. The vacancy of the building was confirmed after firefighters did a search, and no injuries were reported.
 
Fire officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage estimates are not immediately available.

