Investigation into treatment of soldiers at Fort Bliss launched by commanding general

Local

by: Aaron Montes

fort bliss sign_1427331272345.PNG

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Major General Sean C. Bernabe, the commanding general of Fort Bliss says he launched an investigation over the leadership and treatment of soldiers at the base in November.

Fort Bliss officials say there are no further details on the whereabouts of private first class Richard Halliday or any details on recent events of public interest at the base.

A controlled group of journalists were told the investigation’s findings would be finalized within the next few days. Bernabe says he launched the investigation in November.

This story will be updated.

