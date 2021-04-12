Investigation continues in death of El Paso man shot by police on Valentine’s Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police say they are continuing an investigation into an incident where a police officer shot a man on Valentine’s Day.

Police issued a custodial death report to the Texas Attorney General’s Office detailing what transpired the night Adam Connors was shot. Law enforcement officers had been in pursuit of the 32-year-old after receiving a family violence call.

The report lists his death as a “Homicide (includes justifiable homicide),” and details a gunshot wound as the medical cause of his death. Connors was approaching a residence with a shotgun in his hands and an officer identified as I. Lujan fired a single shot with his patrol rifle, striking him.

Police did not detail where Connors was shot by Lujan in their report to the Attorney General.

“Connors was transported to Del Sol where he was pronounced dead,” the report reads.

Police say multiple departments and the Texas Rangers arrived on the scene and conducted an investigation of the events. Detectives learned Connors had tried hurting himself before and they found text messages sent by him to his wife where he described wanting to hurt himself, according to a report.

He also sent images of a shotgun and shells to his wife, the report adds.

On Feb. 14, police were dispatched to the 3000 block of Sunset Rose in Far East El Paso in response to an aggravated family disturbance, according to a police report. Police spoke with the person who made the call and who claimed Connors pointed a shotgun at him.

The man told police he lived in a residence with his wife, children and Connors’ estranged wife and children.

Police say Connors was allegedly contemplating to take his life and looking for his family.

Shortly after, police were dispatched to a scene where someone was showing signs of mental distress. Law enforcement officers found Connors and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Connors allegedly evaded police leading to a short pursuit. Officers were told to disengage due to wintry weather conditions.

The police officers returned to the residence on Sunset Rose and saw Connors’ vehicle. He was seen approaching the residence allegedly holding a shotgun. Officer Lujan fired his patrol rifle hitting Connors.

In a statement, police said “to prevent him from entering and the possibility of a hostage situation or potential loss of innocent lives of persons inside the residence, one officer discharged his patrol rifle.”

Connors was taken to Del Sol Medical Center hospital where he was pronounced dead.