Intoxicated driver accused of killing El Paso man after driving on wrong side of road

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man is accused of intoxicated manslaughter after he allegedly drove on the wrong side of the road and crashed into another moving vehicle.

El Paso police said the wreck happened on Friday at 11 p.m. along Loop 375 West. It happened near the Paisano exit in southcentral El Paso.

Esteban Lopez. Courtesy of EPPD

According to El Paso police, Esteban Lopez, 42, was driving a Ford Expedition on the wrong side of Loop 375 and drove head-on into a Ford Fusion who was driving in the left lane.

EPPD identified the victim as 23-year-old Sergio Gonzalez who died as a result of the crash.

Lopez has been charged with intoxicated manslaughter.

In Texas, intoxicated manslaughter is a second-degree felony, which carries a two to 20 years’ imprisonment.