Interstate connector to Juárez bridge scheduled for overnight closure

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s El Paso office says the short spur leading to the Bridge of the Americas will be closed on Thursday night.

Southbound traffic using the spur will have to find a new route so crews can place a new overhead sign above the freeway, according to a news release. The closure will be in place between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Ramps F-B connecting westbound traffic on Interstate 10 and Juárez, and ramp F-1 connecting southbound traffic on U.S. 54 freeway to Juárez will also be closed.

TxDOT’s El Paso office says the public will not be able to use the Bridge of the Americas and will need to use the Downtown Ports of Entry, the Zaragoza bridge, or the Santa Teresa bridge.

Thursday night’s work is related to the $96 million I-10 Connect project linking the interstate to the Cesar Chávez Border Highway and providing access to the Bridge of the Americas.