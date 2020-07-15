Incumbent Vince Perez loses Democratic County Commissioners runoff to Iliana Holguin

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Incumbent County Commissioner for Precinct 3, Vince Perez, lost his seat to former Democratic Party Chair Iliana Holguin Tuesday night.

Holguin edged out Perez with 52.5-percent of the vote.

The precinct stretches from the Lower Valley to parts of Far East El Paso County, including much of the unincorporated areas of East El Paso. Perez, who served as Silvestre Reyes’ Communications Director before becoming County Commissioner, was elected to the seat in 2012.

Holguin is an immigration attorney and graduate of Coronado High School. She served as the Executive Director for the Diocesan Migrant & Refugee Services before returning to private practice. She is married to former El Paso City Representative Eddie Holguin.

Holguin will now face Randy French in the General Election in November.