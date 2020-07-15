Incumbent Vince Perez loses Democratic County Commissioners runoff to Iliana Holguin

Local

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Incumbent County Commissioner for Precinct 3, Vince Perez, lost his seat to former Democratic Party Chair Iliana Holguin Tuesday night.

Holguin edged out Perez with 52.5-percent of the vote.

The precinct stretches from the Lower Valley to parts of Far East El Paso County, including much of the unincorporated areas of East El Paso. Perez, who served as Silvestre Reyes’ Communications Director before becoming County Commissioner, was elected to the seat in 2012.

Holguin is an immigration attorney and graduate of Coronado High School. She served as the Executive Director for the Diocesan Migrant & Refugee Services before returning to private practice. She is married to former El Paso City Representative Eddie Holguin.

Holguin will now face Randy French in the General Election in November.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso Primary Runoff Election Results

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Primary Runoff Election Results"

Texas primary runoff shows more than 4% boost in early voting numbers compared to 2016

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas primary runoff shows more than 4% boost in early voting numbers compared to 2016"

LCPS votes to rename Oñate High School

Thumbnail for the video titled "LCPS votes to rename Oñate High School"

Intocable will perform at El Paso's first Drive-In Concert at County Coliseum

Thumbnail for the video titled "Intocable will perform at El Paso's first Drive-In Concert at County Coliseum"

Former VA hospital employee pleads guilty in Clarksburg medical center deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former VA hospital employee pleads guilty in Clarksburg medical center deaths"

Extending travel restrictions would be "favorable"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Extending travel restrictions would be "favorable""
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link