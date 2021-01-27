Increase at homeless shelters as El Paso sees freezing temps

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As El Paso saw winter-like weather this past week, some of El Paso’s homeless sought shelter.

The El Paso Opportunity Center for the Homeless says they see a 30-percent to a 40-percent increase in homeless people seeking shelter during the colder months, seeing more people coming in during the past week as temperatures dropped below freezing at night.

One of those who went to the shelter was Travis England, who’s been staying at the Opportunity Center to get out of the cold.

Travis England at The Opportunity Center for the Homeless

“It’s a blessing, like a gift from God. It honestly is. I don’t know what I would do without it,” said England. “I had to sleep in the desert a few times and it was so cold, I woke up with frost on me.”

Between its three facilities, the Opportunity Center currently has 230 people and said they still have room for more. Everyone is welcome, but some of El Paso’s homeless choose to stay out in the cold.

When walking through downtown El Paso, you may come across Manuel Luna and his black dog with two different colored eyes named “Eyes.” Luna and Eyes are homeless and could be seen sitting on the grass soaking in the sun in Downtown El Paso on Wednesday afternoon. While the day was sunny, Luna told KTSM 9 News that the past nights have been rough, as temperatures dropped below freezing.

Manuel Luna playing with his dog “Eyes”

“Well it’s been cold, like two or three days that the cold and the wind has been coming out, and I have tent,” said Luna. “I have a tent and my dog and everything, and we’ve been trying to find places where we could find where we could cover ourselves.”

Luna said he has tried to go to shelters but says some don’t allow his dog and he’d rather be on his own, saying that he found somewhere to stay on Tuesday night, but isn’t sure where he will be staying on Wednesday.

“There’s a little ditch and I put my tent in there where I won’t be rained out, but today I got kicked out so I had to go somewhere else to find somewhere else to live.”

Anthony Chavez and his belongings

Another El Paso homeless man, Anthony Chavez, said he sometimes stays in shelters, but actually prefers staying outside.

“I like sleeping outside and that’s what I’ve been doing for actually about 15 to 20 years,” said Chavez. “We all have our different ways of sleeping outside — you can use, like, a mattress, a foam mattress or whatever you can find that’s close by.”

Opportunity Center officials said they allow animals on a case-by-case basis and have outreach programs to try and let the homeless in El Paso know there’s a warm place to go.

“We do have street outreach teams in the community, including one through the Opportunity Center that’s very aggressive in trying to engage the individuals that are living on the streets,” said John Marten, director for the Opportunity Center for the Homeless. “But what you’ll find is that it’s a personal choice, so in some cases, they may decide to brave the weather at that point.”

Martin added that even though the shelter is seeing an increase in people coming to stay, they have not seen an increase in COVID-19 cases.

“We have had over 2,300 unduplicated individuals since activation of the shelter in April,” said Martin. “We’ve had a total of 50 cases of COVID-19, all of which originated outside of the facility and were caught before the individuals were introduced to the general population.”

The shelter checks temperatures at the door, has hand washing stations and tests everyone.

“We have the ability through the Office of Emergency Management, to be able to test people fairly rapidly — typically within a 24-hour period,” said Martin.

The Opportunity Center told KTSM that if people in the community want to help with donations, they need toiletries, towels and clothes.