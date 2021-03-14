‘In shock, he just took the bike to work,’ friends say biker killed in weather-related crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Pedro Snell Jr., better known as ‘Pete,’ was an avid bike rider, his friends tell KTSM 9 News. They say Snell had been riding motorcycles for over thirty years and that he would regularly ride his bike to work at Hueco Tanks.

It was that trip in Far East El Paso that ultimately cost Snell his life Saturday afternoon. El Paso County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Snell died after crashing his motorcycle in the 16700 block of Montana Avenue Saturday night.

“We’re just in shock right now because he just took his bike to work, you know, the weather just shifted. He was just trying to get home from work,” said Bernie Esparza, Snell’s long-time friend and fellow bike rider.

Snell (second from left) and his family

Snell leaves behind a wife and three children. His friends describe him as an all-around genuinely good person.

“Good friend, a good brother, and a good father for sure. Anything you needed, he would stop what he was doing to help you for sure,” said David Ruelas, Snell’s long-time friend and fellow biker.

According to EPCSO, Special Traffic Investigators are still looking into what led up to the crash. However, Esparza and Ruelas telling KTSM 9 News they believe wind is what caused the crash.

“We know it was the weather,” said Esparza.

“I was out there this morning, and the way it looked like is yeah just the wind shifted him from one side to the other side, there were no skid marks no nothing,” said Ruelas.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family you can find it by clicking this link.

Joey Onick, the Regional Texas Defender for the El Paso Region of Texas Council of Clubs and Independents, tells KTSM 9 News he believes spring is a dangerous time of year for motorcyclists in El Paso.

“Most places love the spring. Our springs here, because of the high winds, tend to be, in my opinion, our worst season,” said Onick.

Onick says the high winds on Sunday caused some bikers to cancel plans and wait out the wind before trying to ride.

“We were supposed to go to a benefit run in Orogrande, New Mexico, and canceled it for that very reason. Because of the high winds, it can be very, very dangerous particularly when it’s gusty,” said Onick.

“We ride in steady wind on a motorcycle. Once you get about 35, 40 miles an hour you’re in a steady wind, but the gusts are what is really dangerous and what can really wreak havoc,” he said.

Onick reminding drivers to always look out for motorcycles on the road, especially in windy conditions. Explaining that if you feel like your vehicle is being blown around by the wind, imagine what it’s like to be on a bike and try to give motorcyclists plenty of space.