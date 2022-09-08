EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County held a ribbon-cutting on Thursday, for the first phase of its Bus Passenger Shelter program, at the 3500 Mark Jason Drive in Homestead Meadows.

The completed passenger shelters Phase 1 constitutes the installation of four new passenger shelters, concrete pads, and amenities such as a map case, solar illumination, trash receptacle, ADA mat, bike rack, and bench at each location.

This first phase impacts all County precincts. The shelters are in Horizon, Tornillo, Homestead Meadows, and Westway. CIP funds were used for the design and construction of these passenger shelters. Phase II consists of five more shelters scheduled to be completed by the end of January 2023.

The project helps support the County’s Strategic Goal to upgrade infrastructure and advance community support services by helping businesses prosper by providing sustainable neighborhoods.







