From the “Sue Koenig’s Window to the World” collection. Photo: International Museum of Art

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The International Museum of Art (ImoA) announced the arrival of a remarkable new collection, “Sue Koenig’s Window to the World.”

The museum is inviting the community for a special sneak peek event on September 23rd and 24th from 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. and embarking on a cultural journey through 40 countries via 150 unique art pieces and artifacts. This extraordinary collection will eventually be displayed in the late summer of 2024, but don’t miss this exclusive early glimpse.

The collection is named after and gifted to the museum by Sue Koenig, a renowned world traveler who dedicated her life to collecting unique pieces of art and cultural artifacts from all over the globe. The collection boasts over 10,000 pieces from 110 countries, including textiles, pottery, jewelry, musical instruments, and sculptures. It provides a unique window into different cultures and traditions worldwide.

“We are thrilled to receive Sue Koenig’s Window to the World,” said Cynthia D. Horton, Board Secretary. “Receiving this enormous and substantial collection requires dedicated financial support from the community. Since we do not receive funding from the City, we rely on supporters, sponsors, and grants.”

“We are grateful to all our volunteers, staff, and board members who continue unpacking and documenting the collection,” said Melissa M. Offutt, President of the Board. “We have 150 items on display, representing only 1.5% of the collection. We are amazed and in awe every time we unpack a box!”

“I started this project off the museum in 1996, though I had been traveling and collecting since 1974. It has been a labor of love,” said Sue Koenig.

The International Museum of Art is committed to preserving and promoting art and culture worldwide. The museum is well-positioned to continue its growth and impact on the community.

Please visit this link for more information about supporting the International Museum of Art or becoming a member.