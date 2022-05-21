EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The International Museum of Art’s (IMoA) own Board of Directors choose to appointment of Emily Leedom as the Museum’s interim executive director.



As an El Paso native, Emily is deeply moved by the opportunity to foster the arts in her community, according to officials here. Her love of the arts started while attending Valle Verde Early College High School, where she participated in an exhibition hosted at the El Paso Museum of Art. That experience solidified her belief that art is for everyone. While earning her Bachelor’s at Simmons University, that belief merged with a passion to increase access to the arts in order to build a stronger, and more vibrant, global community.



Now at the International Museum of Art, Emily is grateful to pay her experiences forward.

Learning about the specific challenges that this institution faces and being able to work through possible solutions, (and hearing about some that are currently being implemented with great success), affirmed my belief in the potential of the IMoA. The Museum is perfectly positioned to fill many gaps in El Paso’s art community.” From its commitment to local artists and local history, to its international collection, I see great strength in its freedom and history. I am struck by the opportunity to connect deeper with our communities and how the museum can play a larger part in reflecting these relationships.

Emily Leedom, interim executive director, International Musuem of Art

She firmly believes that the IMoA is the people’s museum and envisions bringing programming and exhibits that creates a space for learning, reflection and belonging for all people. She is excited to deepen her relationships with local artists, art organizations and patrons, because she knows the IMoA would not be what it is today without their support.

