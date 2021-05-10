Immunize El Paso to begin vaccinating children 12 and older starting Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– Immunize El Paso announced it will begin vaccinating children ages 12 and older beginning Tuesday.

This comes after the announcement on Monday from the FDA, allowing the use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 and older.

Immunize El Paso said it has immediately began accepting new appointments for the expanded age range.

Each of Immunize El Paso’s three clinics will accept appointments and walk-ins throughout the coming weeks. To pre-register, parents are encouraged to CLICK HERE for registration.

The three locations are:

Eastside – 1580 George Dieter, Ste 103

San Juan – 6292 Trowbridge, 79905

Downtown – 513 W. San Antonio, Ste B 79901

For more information, call 915-533-3414 or CLICK HERE.

