EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Immunize El Paso will have five Outreach Clinics open next week for anyone looking immunize children Pre-k – 12th grade, including 18-year-olds, before the start of classes.

Texas has one of the highest percentages of uninsured and underinsured children in the country.

Three of the clinics are currently at:

1400 George Dieter, Ste 225 El Paso, TX 79936

6292 Trowbridge, El Paso, TX 79905

513 W. San Antonio, Ste B El Paso, TX 79901

Immunize El Paso has not specified where the other sites will be as of yet but said they are prepared to administer state-mandated immunizations and disclosed some of the largest obstacles to getting vaccinated; including, parents who wait until they can afford to go to a doctor for a child wellness visit, long office waiting periods, lack of educational materials and misinformation.

I cannot stress enough the importance of keeping your child’s vaccines up to date. Child vaccines protect them against Hepatitis, Measles, Polio, Chicken Pox, and other preventable diseases. The Immunize El Paso clinics are open 6 days a week, but we also go into the community to make it easier for parents to immunize their children. Daniel Acosta, Director, Immunize El Paso

Immunize El Paso can be reached at 915-533-3414

