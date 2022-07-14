EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Immunize El Paso will have five Outreach Clinics open next week for anyone looking immunize children Pre-k – 12th grade, including 18-year-olds, before the start of classes.
Texas has one of the highest percentages of uninsured and underinsured children in the country.
Three of the clinics are currently at:
1400 George Dieter, Ste 225 El Paso, TX 79936
6292 Trowbridge, El Paso, TX 79905
513 W. San Antonio, Ste B El Paso, TX 79901
Immunize El Paso has not specified where the other sites will be as of yet but said they are prepared to administer state-mandated immunizations and disclosed some of the largest obstacles to getting vaccinated; including, parents who wait until they can afford to go to a doctor for a child wellness visit, long office waiting periods, lack of educational materials and misinformation.
Immunize El Paso can be reached at 915-533-3414
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store
- Juarez again to require face masks due to COVID-19 spike
- 52 detained while trying to enter country illegally on boats
- ‘Scrubs’ producer arrested, accused of sexually assaulting women during photo shoots
- ‘Complete Streets Policy’ on the table at next council meeting
- Smugglers exploit gaps where border wall construction halted
- DOJ: San Benito man faces life in prison after possessing 550 lbs. of liquid meth