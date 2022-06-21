EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s been more than a year and a half since adult’s have been getting the Covid-19 vaccine but now children under 5 years old are eligible to get vaccinated.

Although parent’s are still skeptical, on June 20th, 2022, the Department Of State House Services approved children under 6 months can receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to director at Immunize El Paso Daniel Acosta, both Moderna and Pfizer doses are now available for children.

“There are a lot of parents who are kind of maybe on the fence, as far as getting their children vaccinated. So we want to remind them that these vaccines have been studied, approved by the FDA and the CDC and they’re safe and effective. Even if you are vaccinated, if you have a breakthrough disease, it will be a mild case, it’s not as severe,” Acosta said.

One of many concerns about vaccines is which one is the best one to take. Acosta tells KTSM that everybody experiences different symptoms and it makes sense why people recommend one from another laboratory since some people show no symptoms while others do.

Although there are not as many positive cases of COVID, there haven’t been as many hospitalizations as there were before since the vaccine Acosta says.

“The more people that are vaccinated, the more we are protected. And we can protect those that can’t take the vaccine because its control is indicated in some cases. If we have herd immunity, the more people are protected, we can protect each other.”

According to the CDC, Johnson and Johnson is only available for 18 and older. Which is why Immunize El Paso is only offering the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to children instead.

All Immunize El Paso clinics are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the following places to get the vaccine are on the East, West and Central El Paso.

1400 George Dieter, Ste 225 El Paso, TX 79936

6292 Trowbridge, El Paso, TX 79905

513 W. San Antonio, Ste B El Paso, TX 79901

However, the Trowbridge clinic is also open on Wednesdays up to 7 p.m. While George Dieter and Trowbridge is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. as well.

According to the press release, parents who don’t have medical insurance for their child at Immunize El Paso are eligible to get Covid-19 vaccine for free.

For more information about Covid-19 Vaccines for children under 5 at Immunize El Paso click here.

