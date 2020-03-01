Immigration attorneys hoped to cross clients as MPP was temporarily halted

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Friday, the “Remain in Mexico” policy also known at MPP was lifted temporarily by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals prompting immigration attorneys to prepare to help their clients cross to the United States.

However, MPP was put back in place shortly thereafter, and now they say their clients are back to square one.

“That window in a way closed, it was open maybe minutes because the injunction was going to go into effect later on in the day,” said Mairim Alonso with Alonso & De Leef Law Firm. “The emergency stay came almost simultaneously to the time that it was going to go into effect.”

El Paso immigration attorneys from Alonso & De Leef currently have more than ten clients living in Juarez under MPP. They said their clients are mostly Cuban and some Venezuelan. As MPP was being halted on Friday the attorneys said they planned to go to Juarez on Saturday to help their clients cross to the U.S. after months of them waiting in Mexico.

“We were going to help them understand the pros and the cons of trying to cross over to the united states were essentially they would have had to be let in. However, once the emergency stay was granted everything just fell out of place,” said Mady Munoz an Associate Attorney for Alonso & De Leef Law Firm.

The attorneys said it is now a waiting game to see what the future of Remain in Mexico will be saying due to the conditions many of their clients have decided to return to their home countries rather than wait in Mexico.