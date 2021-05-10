If you see abandoned kittens do this before you pick them up

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s kitten season which means El Paso Animal Services needs fosters to help care for the baby felines.

However, the shelter is also reminding you that not every kitten you find needs help even if the kitten looks as if was abandoned by the mother cat.

If you happen to come across a litter of kittens, do not pick them up. Animal services said many kittens brought to the shelter are from well-meaning finders, when in reality picking up kittens put them more in danger. Instead it’s recommended that you leave the kittens where you found them as mom is more than likely out looking for food or watching from a distance.

A good tip is to sprinkle a ring of flour around the kittens and check back every few hours. If you find paw prints in the flour or the kittens seem fairly clean and fed, that means moms taking care of them.

If you do happen to come across kittens that are cold to the touch, look sick, or you’ve noticed mom has not been back in awhile, then reach out to El Paso Animals Services. For more tips on what to do if you find kittens visit savethekittensep.com.

Since it is kitten season, there are dozens of kittens being dropped off at the shelter every week. They need a foster home.

Fostering is free. El Paso Animals Services provides the food, supplies and medical care needed. They even provide training for anyone new to fostering kittens.

To sign up to be a kitten fosterer, visit our website elpasoanimalservices.org/foster.

