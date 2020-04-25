If you don’t wear a face mask or covering in public you could be fined up to $500

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Everyone in El Paso ages two years old and up is required to wear some type of face-covering when out in public.

Guadalupe Morales and her daughter.

“She didn’t want to put it on, I said you have to put it on because you’re going to get sick and when you get sick you can’t be with your mom you’re going to have to be with the doctor and she put it on,” said Guadalupe Morales an El Paso Mother.

You don’t have to wear a mask on your way to the store. However, you do have to wear one, once you get out of your car at the store.

If you don’t have a mask you can wear tightly fitting cloth that covers your nose and mouth.

“The bandanna took like five seconds it was easy. It feels like it’s working, it’s blocking everything,” said Christian Stalder an El Pasoan.

Christian Stalder uses a bandanna to cover his face.

The requirement is for when you are going to be around people who don’t live in your household. There are some exceptions of when you don’t have to wear a mask.

People who have trouble breathing.

Those who are unconscious or incapacitated.

Driving to the store alone.

While working in your backyard.

While running alone in your neighborhood.

However, El Pasoan Robert Lucero carries a mask with him while running just in case.

Robert Lucero carries mask while running.

“It’s a lot harder to wear one when your running. I take it off but I keep it with me in case I do get close to crowds when I’m running,” said Robert Lucero an El Pasoan.

According to the City of El Paso, you could be find if law enforcement sees you not wearing a mask in public.

“Anyone violating this order will face a Class C Misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $500, and if found to repeatedly violate this order will face a Class B Misdemeanor, which can include a fine of up to $1,000 or up to 180 days in jail,” said Laura Cruz-Acosta a Spokesperson for the City of El Paso.

The stay at home order is in effect until May 17th, as is the requirement to wear a mask in public. However the City of El Paso says that order could be extended.