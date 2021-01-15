EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – ‘Indoguration Day’ is upon us, and Major, who is President-elect Joe Biden’s animal plans to be the first pet honored in a celebration on January 17th.

The German sheperd will be the White House’s first shelter dog.

The Biden’s adopted Major in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association in Wilmington in 2018.

That led to KTSM anchor J Russell and forecaster into the discussion of, what would be a great addition to the KTSM team for a station pet?

Some of the ideas thrown out were: English bulldog, a corgi and a boxer.

What are your thoughts?