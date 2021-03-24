IDEA Public Schools to host virtual 5K run promoting new healthy kids initiative

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — IDEA Public schools announced that they will be hosting their first-ever virtual 5K run/walk in hopes of promoting their new Healthy Kids Here Initiative.

The event will be virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday, April 3 at 8 a.m.

According to a press release, IDEA Public Schools aim to become the healthiest district in America.

This educational opportunity is held annually in large regions with the mission to engage students, families, and the community into being active.

The Healthy Kids Here Initiative began seven years ago with the goal of ensuring that students receive a good foundation on knowledge and skills necessary to maintain good health, a release said.

The entry fees are as follows:

IDEA Student Fun Run: Free, DOES NOT include race shirt or bib

Free, DOES NOT include race shirt or bib IDEA Student Competitors: $10, includes race shirt & bib

$10, includes race shirt & bib IDEA Staff & Families: $20, includes race shirt & bib

$20, includes race shirt & bib Community Members: $20, includes race shirt & bib

According to the release, the first 300 registrants will receive an official IDEA 5K medal.

Due to the event being virtual, participants are asked to walk or run on their favorite trail, neighborhood, or gym.

To register click here.