IDEA Public Schools to follow El Paso mask mandate

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –Idea Public Schools joined several other school districts in El Paso to comply with the universal indoor mask order issued on August 17.

Beginning Thursday, August 19, all IDEA schools in El Paso County will require masks inside facilities.

Students, staff, and visitors to all schools in the county— vaccinated or unvaccinated — will be required to wear masks indoors, in accordance with federal health guidance. Additionally, IDEA will continue its practice of contact-tracing when there are positive COVID-19 cases and will support students’ learning if they must quarantine at home.

In a statement, an IDEA spokesperson said:

While courts in Texas consider which entities have the authority to require or prohibit mask orders, IDEA will follow local health directives while we await clarity on this issue from our judicial system. IDEA will continue to strongly encourage mask-wearing in our schools as long as COVID-19 remains a significant threat to our Team & Family.

