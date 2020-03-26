1  of  2
IDEA Public Schools to begin Distance Learning Program; continues to offer curbside meals for students

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of IDEA Public Schools Facebook

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – IDEA Public Schools is reminding residents that it is offering curbside meal services to students 18 years old and younger regardless if they are an IDEA Public School student.

Officials said breakfast and lunch are available for pick-up on Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The organization said students 18 years old and younger must be present in order to receive a meal.

As of Thursday, IDEA Public Schools said it has served 2,512 free meals.

Families who are in need and are interested can visit any of the three campuses:

  • IDEA Rio Vista: 210 N. Rio Vista Rd. Socorro, TX 79927
  • IDEA Edgemere: 151010 Edgemere Blvd. El Paso, TX 79938
  • IDEA Mesa Hills 405 Wallenberg Dr. El Paso, TX 79912

Families wanting to receive the latest information about school closures, meal services, and community resources can visit: https://ideapublicschools.org/parents/health-services/

Distance Learning Program

IDEA Public Schools said starting on March 30th, all IDEA schools in El Paso will begin its Distance Learning Program.

Officials said the Distance Learning Program will offer a variety of ways for teaching and learning for all families, including those with special needs or with limited access to technology.

