EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – IDEA Public Schools released its rating as reported by the Texas Education Agency A-F Accountability Ratings. IDEA says 109 schools in the district in Texas or 95% of schools–received an A or B rating, with 31 schools receiving 100% of eligible distinctions.

TEA Accountability Ratings also gave IDEA schools a distinction for post-secondary readiness as a district, which is a first for IDEA. The El Paso campuses include:

IDEA Horizon Vista College Preparatory

IDEA Mesa Hills College Preparatory

IDEA Mesquite Hills College Preparatory

IDEA Rio Vista College Preparatory

​IDEA El Paso schools receiving an A and B rating include:

IDEA Edgemere Academy- A

IDEA Edgemere College Preparatory – B

IDEA Rio Vista Academy – B

Other highlights from the district include:

Seventy IDEA schools—or 58% of our schools in Texas—received an A letter grade

Forty IDEA schools—or 33% of our schools in Texas—received a B letter grade

Thirty-one IDEA schools—or 27% of our schools in Texas—met all applicable distinctions

100% of schools in our Permian Basin, San Antonio, and Tarrant County regions received an A or B letter grade

94% of the Class of 2021 graduated college and career ready

76% of students met AP/IB criterion score in any subject

IDEA Frontier Academy received a near-perfect (99) A-rating

For more information on IDEA Public Schools, visit http://www.ideapublicschools.org/.

