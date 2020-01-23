IDEA Public Schools groundbreaking ceremony for new campus in Horizon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- IDEA Public Schools had a groundbreaking ceremony for their newest campus in Horizon City this morning.

The event was hosted by community leaders, board members, supporters, and IDEA students. A release states the ceremony included speaker remarks and a groundbreaking dig.

The school will be named “IDEA Horizon Vista” and will be located at 13600 Horizon Blvd.

IDEA Public Schools are tuition-free charter schools for students K-12. Officials say IDEA Horizon Vista will be the fourth campus in El Paso.

The new campus will enroll 450 students in Pre-K through first grade and sixth grade in its inaugural year.

According to IDEA headquarter officials, the school will add two new grade levels every year until they are fully scaled Pre-K-12 in 2027.

IDEA Public Schools will serve more than 8,000 students in El Paso and Socorro in the 2020-2021 school year.

“By having the IDEA charter schools in El Paso, it provides our El Paso families a choice for their families and for their kids to be able to choose the best campus for their families,” Richard Castro, Chairman at CREEED tells KTSM.

Applications for the 2020-2021 school year are now open and families can apply at www.ideapublicschools.org/apply