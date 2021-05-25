IDEA Public Schools fires CEO and COO after audit

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A financial audit conducted by IDEA Public Schools alleges executives made inappropriate expenditures and misused resources, according to a statement.

On Tuesday, IDEA announced CEO and co-founder was fired from the organization as was Chief Operating Officer, Irma Munoz. A review was conducted after anonymous sources alerted IDEA officials that detailed the alleged misuse of resources.

“In summary, the review uncovered substantial evidence that in the years prior to 2020’s reforms, a small number of IDEA senior leaders directed the use of IDEA financial and staff resources for their personal benefit on multiple occasions,” an IDEA statement says. “In light of the evidence compiled, the board also directed IDEA’s legal counsel, special counsel and auditors to refer this matter to the appropriate authorities for review of the evidence uncovered.”

Al Lopez has been named active CEO and vice chair Collin Sewell will take over as COO, the statement says.

