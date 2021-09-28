IDEA Public Schools add Health and Safety monitors to support COVID-19 mitigation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – IDEA Public School officials announced they will be adding a health and safety monitor at each El Paso IDEA campus to support the schools’ efforts of COVID-19 mitigation, testing, and contact tracing.

“We believe this investment will continue to help mitigate the spread of the virus, alleviate the strain that campuses have felt with the additional contact tracing needed, and improve student outcomes,” said Layne Fisher, vice president of Auxiliary Services at IDEA Public Schools.

The IDEA Board of Directors authorized the use of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to expand investment in campus health and safety through the hiring of one health and safety monitor at every Texas IDEA campus for the 2021-2022 school year.

The health and safety monitors are to provide critical on-site support and monitoring at each campus with a focus on boosting COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

More specifically, the monitors will conduct contact tracing when a positive COVID-19 case is recorded, communicate with families of impacted students, and share recommendations on quarantining and learning options. They will also support COVID-19 testing of symptomatic students and staff on campus, supervise the containment room as needed, and perform other related health and safety supports and audits.

“The IDEA schools will continue its COVID-19 testing program for the 2021-2022 school year for all campuses in Texas and Louisiana to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 on campus,” officials shared.

Officials add that, since the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Education Agency’s program launch in November 2020, IDEA has administered over 23,000 tests for students and staff. Weekly COVID-19 reporting can be found on IDEA’s website.

