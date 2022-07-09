EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – On Friday, July 8 at a charitable event benefiting the Children’s Hospital of El Paso (EPCH), Mayor Oscar Leeser was presented with the Visionary Award from Icon Talks and the Icon to Ican Charitable Foundation, along with Tim Hardaway Sr., Aaron Jones, and Dr. Cindy Stout of EPCH.

Icon Talks highlights icons in various industries, fundraises through various inspiring content, and funds The Icon to Ican Foundation, which offers a multitude of different programs focusing on providing empowerment programs and resources to children most in need.

John Hartsfield, Co-Founder of Icon Talks stated Mayor Leeser was selected for the Visionary Award “because he demonstrates the core values of a true Visionary and someone who inspires not only through his innate talents, but who manifests his purpose and passion in how he lives his life and touches the lives of others. Through his work in various facets and philanthropy, we believe he exemplifies what a Visionary truly is.”

It is truly an honor to receive this award, particularly from an organization that dedicates itself to helping children most in need, which is a cause truly close to my heart. Oscar Leeser, Mayor, El Paso

At the same event, Mayor Leeser presented the Key to the City to NFL Green Bay Packers All-Pro running back and philanthropist Aaron Jones, and the Mayor’s Distinguished Award to NBA All-Star and Hall of Fame Legend Tim Hardaway Sr. and El Paso Children’s Hospital CEO Cindy Stout. Mayor Leeser continued:

We are extremely proud of Aaron Jones and Tim Hardaway and the way they continue to shine a bright light on El Paso, and of the way Dr. Cindy Stout is changing the lives of children in this community. I was thrilled to be able to add to the honor they received today.

