Ice cream truck-turned-store on wheels supports women-owned business

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Love Alumni Boutique is a new local store on wheels supporting women-owned businesses from El Paso and across the country.

Malorie Delgadillo-McKinny is a jewelry designer and owner of the recognizable lavender bus that she rebuilt with her husband.

“It used to be an old ice cream truck,” she said. “Me and my husband did it all by ourselves, it was a true labor of love.”

Delgadillo-McKinny opened up her first brick-and-mortar store when she lived in San Diego, but soon she realized this store concept wasn’t letting her focus on her creations.

“I felt like instead of truly focusing on my work on my customers, it was all about the sales and how to make the rent,” she recalled.

When she moved back to her hometown of El Paso, she was inspired to open her business back up and support other women business owners.

“ I feel really empowered when I’m here,” she said.

Her pop-up store on wheels holds several different women-owned brands, some local and some from across the country. She also sells her own handmade jewelry.

She is currently “parking” the Love Alumni Boutique at local farmer’s markets, but hopes to start collaborating with local cafes and even other brick-and-mortar boutiques.

Her ultimate goal is to create more space for women in business and even support them financially through a non-profit foundation.

“Nobody was there to help me with that and I’d love to offer that support to someone who is on that journey,” she concluded.

The bus will next stop at the Upper Valley Farmers Market on from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

