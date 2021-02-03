ICE and attorneys of Aug. 3 victim at odds on whether feds were aware of coordination with law enforcement

FILE – In this Aug. 12, 2019 photo, mourners visit the makeshift memorial near the Walmart in El Paso, Texas, where 22 people were killed in a mass shooting that police are investigating as a terrorist attack targeting Latinos. White supremacists and other far-right extremists killed at least 38 people in the U.S. in 2019, the sixth deadliest year for violence by all domestic extremists since 1970, according to a report issued, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, by a group that fights anti-semitism. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Attorneys representing a deported victim of the Aug. 3 mass shooting and the U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement agency have differing accounts on whether the federal government was aware of cooperation in the case.

Rosa, whose full name is being withheld out of concern for her safety, was deported to Juárez in late January after being pulled over in a traffic stop.

Her deportation sparked dueling accounts on whether state and federal law enforcement agencies were aware she was helping in the mass shooting case.

U.S. Customs and Enforcement says the agency was unaware Rosa was working with local law enforcement and that she and her attorneys had not shared those details with the agency.

Newly elected District Attorney Yvonne Rosales also claims Rosa is not a victim of physical injury in the case and not listed in the prior administration’s indictment list.

But Rosa’s attorneys say they have confirmed that the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services agency has record of a visa that would allow Rosa to remain in the U.S. as a witness and victim of a crime.

Rosa had been cooperating with investigators working on the mass shooting case where 23 were killed and 25 injured at the Cielo Vista Walmart. She and her sister say they saw the shooter attack the first victim outside the store.

“It is untrue that the El Paso ICE Office was unaware prior to Rosa’s deportation on January 29, 2021 that she was a Walmart victim,” said Melissa Lopez, the executive director of the Diocesan Migrant and Refugee Services. “Officer Talamantes, who was the ICE agent that processed and deported Rosa on January 29th, was advised by Rosa herself that she was a Walmart victim and that she was on the list of witnesses expected to testify at the upcoming trial.”

Lopez says a DMRS attorney and the ICE agent later spoke after an initial call was made to their offices. Rosa had already been deported when the attorney told the agent a victim certification had been obtained and would be filed with Rosa’s application.

ICE says the agency will stay in touch with state and federal officials to determine whether Rosa will be needed physically present in the United States.

The federal agency claims Rosa overstayed an allowed 30-day visit to El Paso. An immigration judge ordered her removal to Mexico on June 6, 2019 and an appeal was denied in September of that year, according to ICE.

Rosa was jailed at the Downtown El Paso jail after a traffic stop by the El Paso Police Department. She was arrested on an outstanding warrant for traffic violations.

ICE says she was deported on Jan. 29, after she was released from the jail and put in custody of the agency.