I10 in Central to close completely for electric pole repair

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A portion of Interstate 10 in Central El Paso will be closed tonight as repair crews fix a damaged electric pole.

A semi-truck recently crashed into an El Paso Electric pole on Stevens Street at Gateway Boulevard East, causing significant damage to the structure. Tonight, between 8 p.m. and 12 a.m., the freeway will be closed near the repair site as crews will need to cross wires over the highway.

Westbound traffic will need to exit I10 at U.S. 54 and re-enter at Copia. And, Eastbound traffic will need to exit at Copia and re-enter at Raynolds.

EPE officials say there are no power outages associated with the motor vehicle accident. And, commuters should avoid traveling near the area and consider alternate routes including Loop 375 or the Border West Expressway, or other streets.

