‘I held him’ El Paso DJ recalls stabbing on Cincinnati Street

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) An El Paso DJ started Saturday night turning tables, but it quickly turned into a life-saving situation as he heard screams.

“I just hear a bunch of women screaming, ‘hey help, help, help, this guy got stabbed’,” said Maurice Jett a DJ at Rockin ‘Cigar Bar.

Maurice Jett tells KTSM he ran to help and found a man on the sidewalk on Cincinnati Street with multiple stab wounds.

“We put pressure to his wound or whatever the case may be so he wouldn’t bleed out and that was on that rock over there,” said Jett.

Jett says he prayed and tried to talk to the man until EMT’s arrived.

“I held him in my arm the whole time and just kept putting pressure to his wound,” said Jett.

On Sunday evening blood could still be seen on the rock bench where Jett says he was holding the stabbing victim.

According to the El Paso Police Department, the stabbing happened early Sunday morning and the victim was taken to the hospital. Police have not released information on whether they have a suspect in custody.

Police reported that the stabbing happened at Rockin Cigar Bar, but the owner of the bar says it happened outside where Jett went to help.

Frank Ricci Jr. the Owner of Rockin’ Cigar tells KTSM lately the Cincinnati area has become more violent.

“Cincinnati has always been known for having a little extra violence and the police used to walk the streets and kind of take care of a lot of that,” said Ricci. “And Cincinnati is kind of getting back to that reputation and we need to put an end to it.”

Ricci adds that at his bar he has two hired bouncers but they focus on the inside of the bar, not what happens outside. Ricci says no major violent incidents have happened inside his bar, but he says violent things are happening in the area.

“The other night we had a person that came in and they were bleeding profusely from another location and they came into our location to get refuge. So we helped him out and kept whoever he was running from away but again there’s a lot of violence,” said Ricci.