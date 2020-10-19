‘I almost thought I lost him’: El Paso wife celebrates husband beating COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A banner can be seen hanging on an East El Paso house that says, “My husband beat COVID.”

The banner was put up by El Pasoan Melissa Garza after her husband, Mark Garza, finally came home after spending a month and a half in the hospital battling COVID-19.

“I almost thought I lost him,” said Melissa Garza, as tears streamed down her face.

Melissa told KTSM 9 News that she thought the video calls she and her son had with her husband would be their last, especially when doctors told her he needed to be put on a ventilator.

“You know, at the beginning, the doctor told me it’s going to be 50/50. I was asking if it’s going to save his life, they couldn’t answer me that,” said Melissa.

Mark, who is 36 years old, was on a ventilator for two weeks. He also feared that he wouldn’t wake up.

“To be honest with you, I cried. I didn’t know if I was going to wake up or not ever again. Not having my family there to say goodbye is what hurt me the most,” Mark said.

However, Mark did wake up, but his battle with the virus isn’t done yet. He still has to use an oxygen tank to breathe.

Mark Garza leaving the hospital

“I’m still suffering the repercussion of COVID-19 — I can’t breathe properly. I have a hole in my lung. Like I said, I don’t know if I’m going to be the same ever again. To be honest with you, I’ve got to take it day by day.”

On Sunday, Mark spent the day at home watching football with his family, with a banner as a reminder of his victory hanging out front.

“I was just happy that he beat it; I just had to advertise it,” Melissa said.

He hopes his story brings faith to others going through the same thing, but also reminds El Pasoans that the virus is real.

“There’s a lot of people catching COVID-19 and there’s some deaths, unfortunately, here and there. But there are more recoveries actually than deaths, and like I said, you gotta keep positive when you’re in there and that’s what I did,” Mark said.

The Garza’s 8-year-old son, Dylan, was also present during the interview with KTSM and could be seen wiping tears away from his eyes.

Dylan also tested positive for the virus at the same time as his dad, but he didn’t have symptoms other than a sore throat. While he was camera shy and didn’t say much, he did tell KTSM he was happy to have his dad home.

