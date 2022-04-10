EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Special Traffic Investigators with the El Paso Police Department are still on the scene at I-10 East and Hawkins on a vehicle crash with serious injuries, according to EPPD.

I-10 East traffic is being diverted to exit at Airway. It is evident when driving West on I-10 that two vehicles were cleared to the relief shoulder of the interstate, which appear to be involved in the crash. Officials remained on the scene as of 1:27 p.m.



TxDOT cameras show I-10 traffic being diverted to Airway exit, last updated 11:50 a.m.

I-10 East Hawkins exit remains closed as STI and EPPD continue to be on the scene.

There is a heavy traffic backup Eastbound on I-10.

Look for updates as information arrives, here on KTSM.com and in our Sunday Newscasts.

