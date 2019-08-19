Husband of El Paso Walmart shooting victim did not report SUV as stolen, vandalized, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The husband of one of the Walmart shooting victims allegedly had his SUV stolen and vandalized, but the El Paso Police Department says it has no record of it.

Antonio Basco invited the public to the funeral for his wife, Margie Reckard, on Saturday. But on Sunday, images of his damaged SUV went viral. The SUV had allegedly been stolen and wrecked in a South-Central El Paso neighborhood on Saturday.

According to Eduardo Moreno of El Paso Towing, the damaged vehicle was recovered on Sunday near the intersection of Gateway East and Grama Street just before the spaghetti bowl.

However, as of Monday morning, the El Paso Police Department had not received a report from Basco for theft.

Police did say that if a report was made they would have investigated the crime.

Photos shared to KTSM show damage to the windshield, hood and roof.

Courtesy photo

Moreno tells KTSM he towed the SUV back to Basco’s home for free after recognizing the man’s name from the extensive media coverage surrounding him and his late wife.

According to Moreno, Basco told the towing company that a pressure washing machine inside a trailer parked next to the vehicle was also stolen.