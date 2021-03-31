Hunt Family Foundation donates $5 million to children’s museum

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation announced it will provide a $5 million donation for the Downtown children’s museum.

The announcement comes as museum officials say they plan on implementing inclusive exhibits at the facility.

“Sincere thanks to the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation for its stalwart belief in this project,” said Eric Pearson, president and CEO of the El Paso Community foundation. “This interactive venue will be world-class, and it would not have happened in this way had the Hunt Family and others not stepped up.”

The project is one of three signature Downtown projects funded through the 2012 Quality of Life bond initiative. The $60 million project is funded through dollars from the bond and donations from the private sector.

On Tuesday, the El Paso Community Foundation and project overseers announced the museum will have nine-themed zones with a focus on Science, Technology, Education, Arts and Math. The exhibits dubbed “The Climber” will base their exhibits off of air, water, weather and sounds of the Southwest desert.

“Our mission is to launch imagination and spark discovery and the Climber will serve as an interactive encounter while providing mindful inspiration for everyone who enters the building,” said interim director Stephanie Otero.

Fab Lab El Paso had a scale model of the “Anything’s Possible” climber, which included high-tech and hand-built techniques. This week, it will be on display at the Mills Building, and other public places around the city in the near future.