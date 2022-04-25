EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Humane Society of El Paso will host the 33rd Annual K9 Classic this weekend at Ascarate Park.

Organizers share that on Sunday, May 1, 2022 the 1.5 mile walk will help provide necessary medical care to the animals in the organization’s care.

“When you can see first-hand just how much this organization impacts vulnerable dogs and cats – not to mention the entire El Paso community – it’s hard to not want to support them.” Executive Director Deb Benedict

Medical services begin as soon as animals arrive at the Humane Society of El Paso for intake, with a medical exam, vaccinations, emergency medical plan or pain medication, parasite control, daily rounds and monitoring, microchipping, spay and neuter surgeries, and medical staff. The organization’s medical expenses surpass $400,000 each year.

The first 200 attendees will receive a t-shirt, and all participants can enjoy music, food trucks, dog and trick contests and more.

Activities will include face painting, dog training demonstrations, balloon twisters, games, arts and crafts and a photo booth. Other event sponsors include…

Online registration is $35, $15 for children (ages 6 to 15), $25 for seniors 65 years and older. Family registrations (two adults, two children) are $65.

Event day registration begins at 8:00 a.m. with Opening Ceremonies beginning at 8:30 a.m. and the Walk at 9 a.m. Registration day of the event will increase an additional $10.

To register online and learn more about this event, please visit k9classic.hselpaso.org.

