EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The Humane Society of El Paso is set to receive a $50,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love during a special celebration this week.

Officials say the award will take place at Zaragoza Petco at 2036 North Zaragoza Road, Building D, on June 23,2022 at 11:00 a.m.

They add that the grant will support their lifesaving work for animals in the Sun City.

This grant ensures and increases the health and well-being of our shelter animals so they can be placed in adoptive families. Given the lower than average socio-economic level that much of El Paso falls into, there are many dogs and cats, both owned and homeless, that are not spayed/neutered and/or vaccinated. In addition, many have not received regular preventive medical care. This obviously presents a real problem in the community that must be solved. This generous grant from Petco Love helps us provide a broad spectrum of medical services, including spay/neuter surgeries and vaccinations. These services increase the health and well-being of our animals so they are ready for their forever homes. Deb Benedict, Executive Director of the Humane Society of El Paso

Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier.

Our investment in the Humane Society of El Paso is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessary euthanized. Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently celebrated the one-year launch anniversary of Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet facial recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets. Susanne Kogut, President, Petco Love

Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like ours — across North America, with 6.5 million pets adopted and counting.

The Humane Society of El Paso (HSEP) is a nonprofit organization serving El Paso County, Texas. Founded in 1947, the Humane Society of El Pasois dedicated to finding homes for unwanted pets, providing care to homeless and distressed animals, advocating for proper animal care, and administering affordable programs to control pet overpopulation.

Since its inception nearly 75 years ago, the Humane Society says its grown from an animal shelter, care, and adoption to other necessary animal health programs and services. Today, the Humane Society of El Paso provides:

Safe and healthy shelter to over 4,000 animals per year Year-round adoption services to the public Educational outreach promoting responsible pet ownership and care Spay/neuter program for community cats to control animal overpopulation Individual cremation for deceased pets Administration of low cost, humane method of euthanasia Children’s literacy programs with Tales & Tails Reading Program (City of El Paso) Child/Pet summer car-safety program with the Texas Department of Transportation Assistance to over 60,000 callers per year

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.