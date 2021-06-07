Humane Society of El Paso receives $15,000 Grant from the Albertsons Foundation

Porkchop was adopted by KTSM Reporter Erin Coulehan from the Humane Society of El Paso in 2016. When asked why she chose to adopt, Erin simply said “Look at that face! How could I not adopt him!?”

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Humane Society of El Paso has received a $15,000 grant from the Albertsons Foundation to help prep more animals for adoption by providing surgical supplies, testing supplies, and vaccines.

The grant will help ensure and increase the health and well-being of the homeless animals that the shelter cares for.

Every animal that is taken in by the organization receives a spay/neuter surgery, age appropriate vaccinations, a microchip, Heartworm Preventative for dogs six months and over, and FeLV/FIV testing for all cats.

“Many of our animals have medical needs when they enter the shelter,” said Deb Benedict, Executive Director of the Humane Society of El Paso. “This program will help ensure that these animals receive the care they need. By doing so we help save animals who would otherwise be euthanized and make sure that once they are healthy and eligible for adoption, that they go to a family that is the best fit for them.”

In 2020, despite county-wide closures, HSEP cared for over 2,000 animals, and adopted out 1,238 cats and dogs into loving homes. Volunteer foster families enrolled with the HSEP Foster Care Program cared for an additional 200 animal and donated over 51,000 hours of their time.

The Mary Speer Cat Spay & Neuter Program was also successful in providing medical clinics that helped 2,242 cats and kittens to receive a spay/neuter surgery.

The Humane Society of El Paso is looking forward to having another impactful year with the assistance of this grant by making a difference in the lives of 3000 cats and dogs by the end of 2021.

